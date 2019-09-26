Coyotes Recall Prosvetov from Tucson
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The 20-year-old Prosvetov registered a 36-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals against average (GAA), a .910 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 53 games with Saginaw (OHL) in 2018-19.
In his first season and only season in the OHL, the 6-foot-4, 165-pound native of Moscow, RU finished third in both shutouts and wins among all goaltenders and was named to the OHL Third All-Star team.
Prosvetov was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019
- Wolf Pack Roster Update - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Recall Eight Players from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- The Distillery to Host Annual Amerks "Meet the Players" Party Tuesday, October 1 - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- 'Canes Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven - Charlotte Checkers
- Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Recall Prosvetov from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ottawa Assigns Four to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2019-20 Season - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Ten Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers President Michael Picker Announces Retirement - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.