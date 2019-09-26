'Canes Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Morgan Geekie, Janne Kuokkanen, Steven Lorentz, Eetu Luostarinen and Stelio Mattheos, defensemen Jake Bean and Kyle Wood, and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Jesper Sellgren has been assigned to Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), forward Ryan Suzuki has been assigned to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and forward Colin Markison will report to Charlotte's training camp.

The Hurricanes training camp roster now stands at 29 players and is attached to this release.

The Hurricanes open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.