Moose Reduce Roster by Three

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following three players have been released from their tryouts:

Josh Elmes (D)

Samuel Laberge (F)

Cedric Montminy (F)

The 29-player roster includes four goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards.

The Moose play two preseason games this weekend against the Iowa Wild at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with puck drop on Saturday slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at theralph.com. Tune in to both games on moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

The Moose open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

