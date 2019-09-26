Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2019-20 Season

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with iHeartMedia and Mediacom, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

For the seventh consecutive season, 1460 KXNO will serve as the flagship station for the Wild, broadcasting a minimum of 64 games live on the station in their entirety. Every Iowa Wild game this season will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's website and app. 1460 KXNO has served as the Wild's flagship station since the team's inaugural season in 2013.

"Since we arrived in Des Moines in 2013, KXNO and iHeartMedia has been one of our biggest and most supportive partners," said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. "We're excited that once again we can provide every single game on the station for our fans and that they will hear the game in full."

"Hockey Gone Wild" will also return to the 1460 KXNO airwaves, as the monthly hockey talk show will air six times throughout the season. The show features player and coach interviews, features on Wild players, general hockey talk and more. Dates and locations for "Hockey Gone Wild" shows will be announced at a later date.

"We're excited to again bring Iowa Wild games to our audience as the Wild build on a historic 2018-19 season," said KXNO Program Director Andrew Downs. "Year 7 is poised to be the best yet and we look forward to bringing our listeners world-class professional hockey throughout the season."

Joe O'Donnell returns for his seventh season in the broadcasting booth with Iowa and enters his 14th season overall of calling pro hockey on the radio. O'Donnell is in his 12th season with the Minnesota Wild organization, dating back to his time with the Houston Aeros. The 39-year old also worked in Idaho (ECHL) and Reading (ECHL). The Havertown, PA native called the 2011 AHL Calder Cup Finals, as well as the ECHL's 2007 All-Star Game and 2007 Kelly Cup Finals. O'Donnell was named the ECHL's Broadcaster of the Year in 2007. He will also serve as the primary host of "Hockey Gone Wild" and is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for all Iowa Wild TV broadcasts.

Select Iowa Wild games will once again be broadcasted on MC22. During the past six seasons, Mediacom and the Wild have partnered to bring hockey to televisions in Central Iowa and for the 2019-20 season, MC22 will broadcast seven Wild home games.

TV Games on MC22

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Texas*

Tues., Nov. 19 vs. Milwaukee*

Tues., Dec. 10 vs. Tucson*

Sat., Jan. 18 vs. San Jose*

Wed., Feb. 5 vs. San Antonio*

Fri., March 27 vs. Rockford*

Wed., April 6 vs. Manitoba*

*Dates subject to change

AHLTV, the league's streaming service which debuted last year, will return for the 2019-20 season. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV. AHLTV subscriptions, which include live and archived games, will begin at just $79.99 (US) for the entire 2019-20 regular season.

Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2019-20 regular season

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

