Ads Top Wolves in Pre-Season Play

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, W - Mike Huntebrinker scored a pair of goals and Connor Ingram stopped all 22 shots he saw for the shutout as the Admirals topped the Chicago Wolves 4-0 in pre-season action on Thursday night at Panther Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Huntebrinker got the Admirals on the board at the 8:04 mark of the second. Huntebrinker came flying down the wing with the puck and fired a wrister from the left face-off circle that beat Chicago goalie Garret Sparks. Lucas Craggs and Felix Girard picked up the assists on the play.

The Chesterfield, MO native put Milwaukee up 1-0 just 25 seconds into the third period with a power-play tally and then just 70 seconds later Blake Winiecki found the back of the net on assists from Cam Maclise and Joe Pendenza.

Felix Girard, who played parts of three seasons for the Admirals and is in camp on a try-out contract, scored the final goal of the game to push the score to 4-0 with 6.9 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Admirals finished the night outshooting the Wolves 34-22 and killed off all six of Chicago's power-play opportunities.

Milwaukee will finish up their pre-season schedule when they host the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 pm on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.