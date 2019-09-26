Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 26, 2019, San Diego 5 at Ontario 2

The San Diego Gulls opened the 2019 preseason with a 5-2 win against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena. The Gulls are now 5-3-0-2 all-time in 10 preseason games, including 3-0-0-2 on the road (all at Ontario).

Blake Pietila netted a hat trick with three goals spanning 19:52 across the second and third periods (1:03 and 5:52 of the second period, and 0:55 of the third period) in his preseason debut. San Diego has recorded four regular season hat tricks in club history, all in road contests.

Jack Kopacka recorded the game-winning goal at 17:27 of the second period with an unassisted score.

Alex Dostie assisted each of Pietila's first two goals for a multi-point (0-2=2).

Corey Tropp capped off the scoring at 3:33 of third period.

Justin Kloos, Hunter Drew and Patrick Sieloff also earned assists.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 30-of-32 shots en route to the 5-2 win in his preseason debut.

The Gulls will conclude their 2019 exhibition schedule against Ontario Monday, Sep. 30 at Honda Center (7 p.m.). The game and parking are free of charge. Tickets and information are available at www.SanDiegoGulls.com/HondaCenter.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Blake Pietila

On the slow start to the game

I think it's just one of those things where you're starting off the year with a new group of guys. The ice wasn't great and the puck was bouncing. They kind of jumped us early and once we settled in, we were alright.

On the turning point of the game

I think it was just getting used to playing with each other. Like I said the ice was bad, but both teams were playing on it, but it was tough to move the puck around. Once we simplified things, everything kind of fell into place.

On his line mates Justin Kloos and Alex Dostie

They were fun to play with, Kloos and Dostie were dishing the puck and it was just finding open ice. It was one of those days where things were going in for me.

On overcoming a 2-0 deficit

It's nice to see the group being able to recognize what was going on in the game, simplify things and play a much simpler style. It worked out for us.

Jack Kopacka

On the turning point of the game

I think we re-grouped for the first period, got the jitters out of us and stuck with our game there.

On pre-game nerves

It's just the start of preseason. It's that first game. You kind of just want to get it over with, play well and get off to a good start. We have a lot of new guys here so far so we're just trying to make those connections and play well together.

On his game-winning goal

(Alex Broadhurst) made a great play on the back check and hit the puck loose. I just looked up and saw I had room so I just kind of took off and closed my eyes.

On overcoming a 2-0 deficit

I think it shows a lot of character early on. Like I said, we got those jitters out after the first period. We settled down and held on to the puck a little bit longer. We stuck with our game and got five.

