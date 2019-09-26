Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 25 players.
Goaltender Chris Driedger, forward Anthony Greco and defenseman Ian McCoshen have been loaned to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend Springfield's training camp.
The Thunderbirds continue the preseason with a preseason tune-up against the Providence Bruins on Friday, Sep. 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
The preseason slate comes to a close in Providence on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
