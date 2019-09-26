Sound Tigers President Michael Picker Announces Retirement

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that team President Michael Picker will retire in October, 2019.

Picker, 61, spent 20 years with the Islanders in various business leadership capacities. He has spent the past four years as president of both the Sound Tigers and Harbor Yard Sports and Entertainment, the entity which operates Webster Bank Arena.

"We thank Michael for his tireless dedication and outstanding service to the New York Islanders," Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. "The organization was most fortunate to have Michael as one of our top business executives. We wish him all the best in his retirement and will miss his skilled leadership."

"The Islanders organization, including the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, are second to none," Picker said. "I have enjoyed the opportunities and challenges over the course of my career, and I am thankful for all of the friendships I have made, as well as the memories. My journey has taught me so much, but it's time to spend more time with my family and enjoy retirement."

