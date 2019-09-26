Post Game Notes: Stars at Rampage (Preseason)

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





PRESEASON RECORD

- STARS: 0-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (0-1-0-0 | AWAY)

- RAMPAGE: 1-0-0-0 (1-0-0-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Cam Darcy (SA)

Danny Moynihan (SA)

Nick Miglio (SA)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Zack Andrusiak scored the Stars lone goal in the game, his first in professional hockey

- Tomas Sholl finished the game with 19 saves on 22 shots.

- Danny Moynihan finished the game with a goal and an assist. It was his first game after missing a full season due to a heart condition.

- Nick Miglio became the first San Antonio native to skate in a game with his hometown team.

NEXT GAME:

- Friday, Sept. 27 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

