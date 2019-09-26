Post Game Notes: Stars at Rampage (Preseason)
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
PRESEASON RECORD
- STARS: 0-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (0-1-0-0 | AWAY)
- RAMPAGE: 1-0-0-0 (1-0-0-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Cam Darcy (SA)
Danny Moynihan (SA)
Nick Miglio (SA)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Zack Andrusiak scored the Stars lone goal in the game, his first in professional hockey
- Tomas Sholl finished the game with 19 saves on 22 shots.
- Danny Moynihan finished the game with a goal and an assist. It was his first game after missing a full season due to a heart condition.
- Nick Miglio became the first San Antonio native to skate in a game with his hometown team.
NEXT GAME:
- Friday, Sept. 27 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
