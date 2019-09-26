Wolves Drop Exhibition Opener
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves opened the preseason on Thursday with a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Milwaukee forward Michael Huntebrinker gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead in the second period before extending the lead to two on the power play 35 seconds into the third period.
Forward Blake Winiecki made it 3-0 Milwaukee at 1:45 and Felix Girard put the game away on an odd-man rush with 6.1 seconds left to seal the game.
Goaltender Garret Sparks made 30 saves in the loss. Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram stopped all 22 shots the Wolves put on net.
The Western Conference champion Wolves open the 2019-20 season Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco.
