Flames Recall Eight Players from Stockton

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have recalled the following eight players from the Stockton Heat: Byron Froese (C), Justin Kirkland (LW), Andrew Nielsen (LD), Matthew Phillips (RW), Luke Philp (C), Buddy Robinson (RW), Rinat Valiev (LD) and Artyom Zagidulin (G).

The Calgary Flames travel to San Jose to face the Sharks tonight at 8:30pm MT before concluding the preseason at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, September 28th when the host the Edmonton Oilers.

