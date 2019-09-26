Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Alex Broadhurst - C

Hunter Drew - D

Zack Hayes - D

Justin Kloos - RW

Jack Kopacka - LW

Patrick Sieloff - D

Chris Wideman - D

Anthony Stolarz - G

In addition, San Diego has released defenseman Dawson Davidson from a professional tryout.

