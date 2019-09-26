Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Alex Broadhurst - C
Hunter Drew - D
Zack Hayes - D
Justin Kloos - RW
Jack Kopacka - LW
Patrick Sieloff - D
Chris Wideman - D
Anthony Stolarz - G
In addition, San Diego has released defenseman Dawson Davidson from a professional tryout.
