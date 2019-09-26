Crunch Blow Past Amerks, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Otto Somppi led the Syracuse Crunch with a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Rochester Americans at the Gene Polissini Center tonight.

Mitchell Stephens also had a multi-point performance with a goal and an assist, while Peter Abbandonato put up two helpers. Scott Wedgewood turned aside 21-of-22 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Americans netminder Jonas Johansson blocked 17-of-19 before being relieved by Michael Houser in the second period. Houser went on to stop 6-of-8. Rochester opened scoring eight minutes into the contest when Justin Baudry fired from the slot. John Wiitala earned the assist. The Crunch evened the score on the power play with 5:22 remaining in the opening frame. Somppi one-timed a feed from Abbandonato in the right circle. Stephens picked up a point for the secondary assist.

Syracuse then took the lead with a two-goal second period. Stephens intercepted a pass at the blue line, skated back into the zone and fired from between the circles at the 4:06 mark. Nine minutes later, Somppi sent the puck up the boards to Nolan Valleau at the point before he passed it back down to the goal line for Ryan Lohin to score five-hole. Jimmy Huntington added another one with 6:59 to go in the third period. Houser made the save on Somppi's initial shot, but Huntington was down low to poke in the rebound. Abbandonato tallied the secondary assist. The Crunch finish their preseason schedule against the Binghamton Devils on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Arena.

Crunchables: Otto Somppi put up three points (1g, 2a) tonight. He's never had a multi-point game in the AHL.

