Ottawa Assigns Four to Belleville
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have assigned four players to the Belleville Senators.
Goaltender Marcus Hogberg, as well as forwards Parker Kelly, Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz, have been sent to Belleville.
Hogberg was Belleville's MVP in 2018-19 while Paul ranks second all-time in Sens history with goals (30) and points (66).
Kelly played five games for Belleville in 2017-18, scoring once, while Szwarz was signed as a free agent this summer.
Paul and Szwarz will need to clear waivers before officially being reassigned.
