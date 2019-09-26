Ottawa Assigns Four to Belleville

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have assigned four players to the Belleville Senators.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg, as well as forwards Parker Kelly, Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz, have been sent to Belleville.

Hogberg was Belleville's MVP in 2018-19 while Paul ranks second all-time in Sens history with goals (30) and points (66).

Kelly played five games for Belleville in 2017-18, scoring once, while Szwarz was signed as a free agent this summer.

Paul and Szwarz will need to clear waivers before officially being reassigned.

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.