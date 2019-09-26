Ontario Reign Post-Game Report: Reign 2, San Diego 5 - Preseason

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign got first-period goals from Matt Luff and Olivier Galipeau but dropped their preseason opener by a 5-2 final against the San Diego Gulls on Thursday morning at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Date: September 26, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926PostGameQuotes

ONT Record (Preseason): (0-1-0-0)

SD Record (Preseason): (1-0-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 0 -- 2

SD 0 3 2 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 32 0/3

SD 36 0/3

W: Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (0-1-0)

Next Game: Monday, September 30, 2019 - 7 PM @ Honda Center (Preseason Finale)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.