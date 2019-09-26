Ontario Reign Post-Game Report: Reign 2, San Diego 5 - Preseason
September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got first-period goals from Matt Luff and Olivier Galipeau but dropped their preseason opener by a 5-2 final against the San Diego Gulls on Thursday morning at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Date: September 26, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD926PostGameQuotes
ONT Record (Preseason): (0-1-0-0)
SD Record (Preseason): (1-0-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 0 0 -- 2
SD 0 3 2 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 32 0/3
SD 36 0/3
W: Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0)
L: Matthew Villalta (0-1-0)
Next Game: Monday, September 30, 2019 - 7 PM @ Honda Center (Preseason Finale)
