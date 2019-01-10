Stars Extend Home Point Streak in 3-2 Victory

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled the Bakersfield Condors and secured a 3-1 victory over the Pacific Division team. Multi-point nights from Tony Calderone and Adam Mascherin, as well as a 28-save night by Landon Bow sprung the team to another victory on home ice. Texas is now 8-0-0-1 in the last nine games at the H-E-B Center.

The Stars started the game fast and earned 2 goals in the first 20 minutes of action. Defenseman Ben Gleason opened scoring on a power play goal just 2:01 into the game off a pass from Michael Mersch and Joel L'Esperance. The rookie shot a rocket from the blue line that flew straight past Condors goaltender Shane Starrett to give his team an early lead.

Ten minutes later, Calderone extended the lead for the Stars. Mascherin got ahold of a loose puck in the offensive zone and took a shot that rebounded off the pads of Starrett. Calderone was there to grab the rebound and put the puck into the back of the net. Calderone earned the number one star after logging his first career multi-point game.

Each team found themselves on the power play in the second period, but neither could convert. Texas would end the night 3/3 on the penalty kill, and 1/2 on the man advantage.

After a scoreless second period, Josh Currie got the Condors on the board just two minutes into the final frame. Mascherin wasted no time getting the eventual game-winning goal back for the Stars. The first-year winger whipped a shot from the right circle past Starrett after Calderone forced a turnover at the blue line.

Texas required a late penalty kill to hold off a strong Condors charge in the final three minutes. However, after the penalty kill Mitch Callahan converted for Bakersfield with the extra attacker in the final18 seconds.

After plenty of pressure from Bakersfield in the final moments, Bow earned the victory for his team. He stopped 28 of 30 shots by the Condors and extended his home point streak to 10 consecutive games, earning nine wins between the pipes.

3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation

Tony Calderone (TEX)

Adam Mascherin (TEX)

Landon Bow (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.