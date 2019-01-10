Reign Fall to San Jose

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign were unable to complete the comeback in the third period, falling 3-1 against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday evening at SAP Center. Ontario captain Brett Sutter scored his eighth goal of the season in defeat, while goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in his third start back with the Reign.

Date: January 9, 2019

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Attendance: 2,530

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (10-17-3-2)

SJ Record: (21-7-1-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

SJ 1 0 2 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 33 0/2

SJ 29 0/4

Three Stars:

1) SJ - Jonathon Martin

2) SJ - Jayden Halbgewachs

3) SJ - Antoine Bibeau

GWG: Jonathon Martin (8)

W: Antoine Bibeau (8-5-3)

L: Cal Petersen (2-6-3)

Next Game: Friday, January 11 vs. San Jose, 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.