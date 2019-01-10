Reign Fall to San Jose
January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to complete the comeback in the third period, falling 3-1 against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday evening at SAP Center. Ontario captain Brett Sutter scored his eighth goal of the season in defeat, while goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in his third start back with the Reign.
Date: January 9, 2019
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Attendance: 2,530
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ19PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (10-17-3-2)
SJ Record: (21-7-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
SJ 1 0 2 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 33 0/2
SJ 29 0/4
Three Stars:
1) SJ - Jonathon Martin
2) SJ - Jayden Halbgewachs
3) SJ - Antoine Bibeau
GWG: Jonathon Martin (8)
W: Antoine Bibeau (8-5-3)
L: Cal Petersen (2-6-3)
Next Game: Friday, January 11 vs. San Jose, 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA
