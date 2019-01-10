Join the Griffins for Toy Night and a Rubik's Cube Giveaway against Milwaukee Next Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 19 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Presented by Eikenhout

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Toy Night presented by Eikenhout: The Griffins' annual Toy Night will feature toy-themed elements throughout the arena.

Rubik's Cube Giveaway presented by Eikenhout: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins Rubik's Cube.

Fan-Designed Jersey Auction: After the game, fans can bid on the fan-designed jerseys that will be worn by the Griffins during the game, with proceeds to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. The jersey auction will take place off the Griffins' bench in sections 121 and 122. Select players will also be in attendance.

Great Skate Winterfest: Griffins fans can enjoy a day full of winter-inspired events and family activities starting at noon on Saturday as part of the 2019 Great Skate Winterfest, which will run for 34 consecutive hours from Saturday to Sunday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. The 10th annual Winterfest will begin at noon on Saturday, leading into the Griffins' game versus Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Following the contest, Griffins players will make their way to Rosa Parks Circle for the 16th annual Great Skate, which features at least one player skating with fans for 24 consecutive hours - 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, a schedule of events, or to make a donation to the Griffins Youth Foundation in support of a Griffins player's participation, visit

griffinshockey.com/greatskate. The Great Skate Winterfest is presented by Meijer, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., and the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, with support from Mobile GR, Centennial Securities, Smallegan Real Estate, FASTSigns, Connoisseur Design, Gilmore, and Michigan First Credit Union.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four or more tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price, plus a coupon for one FREE large, one-topping pizza at Big E's Sports Grill. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2018-19 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

