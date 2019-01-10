Chicago Comes to Tucson for 1-2-3 Food Night and Harry Potter Night

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, return to Tucson Arena this weekend to begin the home portion of their 2019 schedule when they host the Chicago Wolves, top affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Friday features another "1-2-3 Food Night" presented by Coors Light, where fans are able to take advantage of low-priced concessions. Sodas will be just $1, while hot dogs will be $2 and beers can purchased for only $3.

Saturday is "Harry Potter Night" and the first 1,000 fans 14 and under will receive Harry Potter Black Glasses giveaway courtesy of Family Vision Source, while supplies last. Additionally, there will be a meet and greet with animals from Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum prior to the game. The animals will be on display will be barn owls, screech owls and various snakes. The display will be open to the public from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

A special ticket package for the evening is on sale now for "Harry Potter Night" which includes the following for just $99:

Four (4) Sides Section Tickets

Four (4) $5 Food & Beverage Vouchers

Four (4) Guaranteed Giveaways of the Harry Potter Black Glasses courtesy of Family Vision Source

Four (4) Pregame Meet & Greet Passes with Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Animals (Barn Owls, Screech Animals and Snakes) from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.

The limited-time package is available until noon on the day of the game. CLICK HERE to purchase Harry Potter Ticket Package.

On-The-Ice

After sweeping a weekend in California, taking down both Stockton and Bakersfield respectively, the Roadrunners look to continue their winning ways against one of the hottest team in the American Hockey League. Currently holding a record of 19-9-3-1 and sitting at second place in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners will play eight of their next 10 games at home through February 2.

All-Star Classic selected defenseman Kyle Capobianco continues to pace the team in scoring with 28 points in 32 games following his game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday night in Bakersfield.

