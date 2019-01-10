Sound Tigers Recall Cornell, Gillam from Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Mike Cornell and goaltender Mitch Gillam have been recalled from the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Cornell, 30, leads all Worcester players in assists (17) and is second on the club in points (20) through 35 games. He was named team captain for the first time in his pro career on Oct. 11 after serving as an alternate captain with the Railers in 2017-18.

A native of Franklin, Mass., Cornell played 12 games with the Sound Tigers last season and also notched 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 42 appearances with Worcester. He finished the year tied for fourth on the team in assists and was second among defensemen in scoring.

The 5'11, 190-pound blue-liner played 35 games with Bridgeport during the 2013-14 season and recorded four goals and six assists. He has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 142 career AHL contests with the Sound Tigers, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Falcons.

In addition, Cornell has 70 points (13 goals, 57 assists) and a plus-18 rating in 145 career ECHL games with the Railers and Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, the sixth-year defenseman played four seasons at the University of Maine and served as team captain during his senior campaign in 2012-13. Cornell produced 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 130 games with the Black Bears.

Gillam, 26, played 19 games with the Railers this season, collecting a 9-9-1 record with a 2.63 goals-against-average and .924 save percentage. On Monday, he was named to the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic for the second straight season and also earned CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors on Dec. 4, going 3-0-0 with a 1.64-goals-against-average and .951 save percentage in three appearances from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2.

The Peterborough, Ont. native played a team-high 41 games with Worcester in 2017-18 and posted a 23-14-2 record to earn ECHL all-star honors during his rookie campaign. He led the club in wins, goals-against-average (2.15), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (5), and helped Worcester qualify for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The 6'0, 180-pound netminder also went 1-1-0 with a 2.88 goals-against-average in three post-season appearances. Gillam had a four-year career at Cornell University and posted a 47-28-17 record in 97 career games with the Big Red. He was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team on two occasions.

Gillam has not made an appearance with the Sound Tigers.

