Goals Aplenty in Gulls' 7-4 Victory

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls tied a club record by extending their standings point streak to 12 games with a 7-4 win over the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena. San Diego has won seven straight games and are 10-0-0-2 (22 of a possible 24 points) their last 12 games, with the win and point streaks both the longest current such streaks in the AHL. San Diego's 12-game point streak is tied for the longest in club history (also Jan. 7-Feb. 7, 2017 (11-0-0-1) and one game shy of the longest point streak in the AHL this season (13 games: Syracuse). San Diego's seven-game win streak is also one shy of the club record, set on two previous occasions (last: Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2018).

The Gulls have also won a season-high five straight road games and have points in seven straight road contests (5-0-0-2), both current AHL highs.

With the win, Gulls head coach Dallas Eakins now has 136 victories behind the bench for San Diego to surpass Kevin Dineen for the most wins by a head coach of an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate. Eakins and the Gulls have a 136-82-11-8 record, good for 291 points in 237 games (.614%) dating to 2015. San Diego leads the Pacific Division in all-time wins, points and points percentage since its inception in 2015. Dineen led the Portland Pirates to a 135-76-13-16 record (299 points, .623%) in 240 games over three seasons from 2005-08.

San Diego's 40 points (18-11-1-3) mark the best start to a season through the team's first 33 games in club history. The Gulls earned 39 points through 33 games in both 2017-18 and 2016-17.

Six Gulls recorded multi-point games while San Diego scored a season-high seven goals. San Diego scored three third period goals in the final 91 seconds, and has scored 26 goals in the third period during the 12-game point streak, outscoring opponents by an 18 goal margin in that span (26-8).

Kevin Boyle continued his club record with his ninth straight win dating to Dec. 15, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Boyle improved to 14-5-0 this season and ranks third among AHL leaders in wins. Boyle has also won four consecutive road starts dating to Dec. 30, posting a 1.75 GAA and .945 SV%, allowing seven goals over the four games.

Adam Cracknell set a new career high with four points (1-3=4) and his first multi-point game as a Gull. Cracknell earned three assists to tie a career high set on Jan. 27, 2012 with Grand Rapids at Peoria (0-3=3), while also scoring his sixth career shorthanded goal and first this season at 3:18 of the second period. His last shorthanded goal came on Jan. 12, 2018 with Laval at Harford. He also tied a season-high +4 rating (also Dec. 19 vs. San Jose).

Korbinian Holzer scored his first multi-goal game and first two goals for San Diego. Holzer scored on the power play at 11:49 of the first period and at even strength 2:29 into the second period. The goals marked his fourth career multi-point game (last: Mar. 28, 2014 with Toronto at Rochester; 0-2=2) and first AHL goals since Mar. 19, 2014 with Toronto at Lake Erie.

Chase De Leo scored the game-winning goal with 1:31 left in regulation and added an assist to pick up his 10th point in his last 10 games (3-7=10).

Sam Steel opened the scoring at 1:26 of the first period, netting his eighth goal of the season. Steel has scored in back-to-back games and is currently riding a three-game point streak (2-2=4).

Sam Carrick tallied two assists (0-2=2) for his second straight multi-point effort and 10th this season. With two points, Carrick now has 34-51... points which surpass Kevin Roy (83) for fourth on the all-time Gulls scoring list. Carrick has scored 12-10=22 points his last 16 contests.

Ben Street collected his first two assists of the season, and first points two points as a Gull. The two points marked his 103rd AHL multi-point game and 43rd multi-assist.

Joseph Blandisi picked up a goal and assist (1-1=2), his seventh multi-point effort of 2018-19. His eight goal and 14th of the season pushes him to eight points his last five contests (3-5=8) in addition to 7-8=15 points his last 12.

Troy Terry picked up his team-leading 21st assist of the season. Terry has scored 8-12=20 points his last 16 games while he has also recorded at least one points in 25 of his 30 games this season. Terry continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring (15-21=36), assists, points-per game (1.20) and ranks third in goals. He also ranks tied for eighth among AHL leaders in scoring.

San Diego will continue the four-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Milwaukee (5 p.m. PT) and conclude on Monday, Jan. 14 at Iowa (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Adam Cracknell

On the game

We stuck to the game plan. We knew our first two periods weren't great, we've had a couple breakdowns. We knew that is a high-offensive team over there, but if we stuck with it and pressured the puck hard, we were going to create our own chances. We got a goal with a minute and a half left and that's what it takes. It's nice to get that win, especially on the road and start a good road-trip like this.

On his assist on De Leo's game-winning goal

I just saw he was wide open. I tried to make the d-man bite and the goalie freeze a little bit. That gave him enough time to put it on his stick and in the back of the net, and that's a huge goal for us. They were pressing and to get that win and how we did it, it's a good feeling.

On his shorthanded goal

I usually don't get to. I don't have the breakaway speed anymore. We want to pressure the puck, especially just inside the blue line and force them to make hard plays. With the ice being not great, I got a lucky bounce and slide it in. It's definitely a good feeling to get a breakaway and not get caught.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On winning his 136th game with San Diego

It's not a big deal to me. We've been blessed here with very good players and I'm just concerned about what we're going to do tomorrow.

On the quick start

That's how we want to start. It was a great start by Sam Carrick's line and then we came back with another one. It's an interesting game. Some nights you have a great start and it falls away and sometimes you can start slow but we're still searching for that game where we're relentless each and every second of the game.

On contributions throughout the lineup

I think we have a lot of guys with confidence. I do know the group really believes in each other. We have guys that are not in the lineup tonight who are very, very good players, and it's something that we're managing. I think it says a lot about our group's character. I thought the guys that played tonight really honored those guys who were out of the lineup who are dying to get back in. It's great when you see your team come out and battle like that.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.