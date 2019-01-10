MacEachern Scores Twice in Record-Setting Win

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mackenzie MacEachern notched two goals while Ryan Olsen and Mitch Reinke each posted three-point nights, as the San Antonio Rampage (18-18-1) climbed back to .500 with their franchise-record eighth consecutive home victory on Wednesday night with a 5-4 victory over the Iowa Wild (20-10-7) at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage had won seven straight home games twice in their history, once in 2002-03 and again in 2015-16. San Antonio has earned victories in 12 of their last 13 games at the AT&T Center, and their 14 home wins this season lead the AHL.

Goaltender Jared Coreau made 20 saves for his first win with the Rampage. It was also his 100th professional victory, combining his time spent in the AHL, NHL, and ECHL.

The Wild opened the scoring at 8:28 of the first period, when Brennan Menell scored his first goal of the season off a 2-on-1 rush with a right-wing wrister past Coreau's blocker. The Wild have scored the first goal of the game 25 times in 37 games this season, and they entered the game 16-3-5 when scoring first.

MacEachern tied the score at 13:10 of the first, netting his eighth goal of the season. Austin Poganski forced a puck to the side of the Iowa net and MacEachern swatted it off the post and in behind Iowa goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Carson Soucy scored his first of two goals on the night just 1:02 after MacEachern's tally, his third of the season to put Iowa back in front. At 18:58 of the first period, the Rampage tied the score again when a power play point shot from Reinke was blocked and bounced to Olsen in the left circle for a quick put-back through Kahkonen, his sixth goal of the season.

The Olsen goal snapped a streak of 25 consecutive successful penalty kills for Iowa.

Joey LaLeggia gave the Rampage their first lead 50 seconds into the second period, beating Kahkonen with a power play wrist shot from the left circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Sam Anas buried the rebound of a Dmitry Sokolov shot at 6:56 to tie the game 3-3, but the Rampage would respond with two goals in the next 1:14. Reinke's right-point shot at 7:18 of the second period caromed in off the skate of Conner Bleackley for Bleackley's fourth goal of the season and a 4-3 Rampage lead. Just 52 seconds later, another Reinke point shot was tipped in by MacEachern, his second goal of the game and ninth of the year.

MacEachern has five goals and eight points in his last seven games.

Soucy added his second of the game at 9:32 of the third period, but that was as close as the Wild would come as the Rampage won their ninth game in the past 12 overall. The Rampage have won all three meetings this season against the Western Conference-leading Wild, with all three meetings coming at the AT&T Center.

With three assists, Reinke now has 23 points to move into a tie for the league lead in scoring among rookie defensemen.

The Rampage and Wild face off again on Friday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: MacEachern (8,9); Olsen (6); LaLeggia (4); Bleackley (4)

Jared Coreau: 20 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 2-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

Mackenzie MacEachern - SA

Ryan Olsen - SA

Carson Soucy - IA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.