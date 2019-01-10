Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Monsters

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Cleveland. A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, Berube, 27, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and supplied a record of 11-10-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) and a .899 save percentage (S%) in 24 appearances for the Monsters this season.

In 34 career NHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18 with the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks, Berube posted a 9-10-4 record with a 3.39 GAA and a .898 S%. In 149 career AHL appearances spanning parts of seven seasons from 2009-19 with the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford IceHogs and Cleveland, Berube contributed a record of 89-48-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .912 S% and helped Manchester claim the 2015 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. In parts of two ECHL seasons with the Ontario Reign from 2011-13, Berube notched a 32-19-6 record with five shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 S%.

Prior to his proessional career, Berube logged a record of 55-37-10 with five shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and a .901 S% in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors spanning parts of three seasons from 2008-11.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from Onondaga County War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.