Quine Nets Three But Heat Fall 7-4 to San Diego

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Alan Quine's second hat trick of the season was not enough as a late push from the San Diego Gulls propelled the visiting team to a 7-4 win over the Stockton Heat Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The game was tied 4-4 into the final period of play, which was controlled by the Gulls en route to a 19-2 advantage in shots on goal. The game was stuck at a stalemate deep into the frame, though, until Chase De Leo's game-winner at 18:29, the first of three goals for San Diego in the final 1:31. The game was a tight affair until the home stretch, though, with Stockton and San Diego trading leads through the first 40 minutes of play. The Gulls jumped on top just 1:26 into the contest but Glenn Gawdin answered quickly for the Heat just 1:57 later to draw even. Korbinian Holzer's first of the night followed, but Quine took over with two goals in 42 seconds to snag a 3-2 lead into the locker room. Holzer and Adam Cracknell, who finished the night with four points for San Diego, scored in quick succession to open the second period but Quine's third goal tied the game at four into the decisive third period.

GOALIES

W: Kevin Boyle (29 shots, 25 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (40 shots, 34 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Alan Quine (3g), Korbinian Holzer (2g), Adam Cracknell (1g,3a)

Final Shots: STK - 29, SD - 41

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SD - 1-3

- Alan Quine scored a pair of goals just 44 seconds apart in the first period to take the Heat from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 lead, and he finished off his hat trick in the second period with a power play goal. His natural hat trick was his second three-goal outburst of the season, last accomplishing the feat on Nov. 20 at Tucson.

- Glenn Gawdin's goal in the first period was his team-best fourth of the season against San Diego (he has eight total for the year) in four games. He has now lit the lamp in back-to-back games.

- Buddy Robinson pushed his scoring streak to eight games with two assists on the night, now with 11 points over that span (3g,8a).

- Assists on Quine's third goal went to Gawdin and Dillon Dube. The play gave Gawdin his second multi-point game of the season and kept Dube at a point-per-game (1g,8a) in nine games with the Heat.

- The Heat have scored 21 goals through four games of the five-game home stand.

- Stockton falls to 2-2 on the year against San Diego and 2-2-3-0 on the year when tied after two periods of play.

UP NEXT

The Heat close out their five-game stretch at Stockton Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12 against the Ontario Reign at 6 p.m. with Super Hero and Diabetes Awareness Night. The team will wear specialty super hero jerseys available at silent auction during the game, and fans will receive a hero cape drawstring bag upon entry to the arena.

