Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz to Host Book Signing at Hogs Game February 1

January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to a special book signing with Chicago Blackhawks chairman, Rocky Wirtz, and Hall of Fame goaltender, Tony Esposito, for the team's home game on Friday, Feb. 1 against the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.) at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Wirtz and Esposito will be on-hand throughout the evening on Friday, Feb. 1 to promote the release of Wirtz's book, "The Breakaway: The Inside Story of the Wirtz Family and the Chicago Blackhawks." The book offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at how Wirtz helped establish the Blackhawks as one of the premier franchises in all of professional sports. "The Breakaway" also features a forward written by Esposito, who has 15 years of first-hand experience in the Blackhawks organization from his standout playing career.

Three meet-and-greet packages are available for the event, and quantities are limited:

VIP PACKAGE: $100

Package includes:

Lower-level ticket to IceHogs game on Feb. 1

One copy of "The Breakaway"

Limited-edition Blackhawks hat

Special-edition display case

Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito

VIP ticket holders can bring one guest to the autograph session

Additional tickets to the IceHogs game are available for just $10 with this deal

Autograph Session: VIP ticket holders receive early access into the BMO for autographs from 5:30 - 6 p.m.

Ordering Info: VIP packages must be pre-purchased prior to the game on Feb. 1. Packages can be ordered by calling (815) 847-6399, beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER PACKAGE: $65

*This package is only available for current IceHogs season ticket holders*

Package includes:

One copy of "The Breakaway"

Limited-edition Blackhawks hat

Special-edition display case

Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito

Autograph Session: Season ticket holders will receive access to an exclusive autograph session from 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Ordering Info: Season ticket holders must pre-purchase this $65 package before Feb. 1 to attend the autograph session. Packages can be ordered by calling (815) 847-6399, beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

GENERAL PACKAGE: $65

Package includes:

One copy of "The Breakaway"

Limited-edition Blackhawks hat

Special-edition display case

Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito

Autograph Session: Wirtz and Esposito will be signing autographs for fans who purchase the general package from 6:30 p.m. through the conclusion of first intermission of the IceHogs game on Feb. 1.

Ordering Info: The general package can only be ordered in-person at the IceHogs game on Feb. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Wirtz will only be signing copies of his book, while Esposito will autograph the limited-edition Blackhawks hat. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

For additional information, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.