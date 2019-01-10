Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz to Host Book Signing at Hogs Game February 1
January 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to a special book signing with Chicago Blackhawks chairman, Rocky Wirtz, and Hall of Fame goaltender, Tony Esposito, for the team's home game on Friday, Feb. 1 against the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.) at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Wirtz and Esposito will be on-hand throughout the evening on Friday, Feb. 1 to promote the release of Wirtz's book, "The Breakaway: The Inside Story of the Wirtz Family and the Chicago Blackhawks." The book offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at how Wirtz helped establish the Blackhawks as one of the premier franchises in all of professional sports. "The Breakaway" also features a forward written by Esposito, who has 15 years of first-hand experience in the Blackhawks organization from his standout playing career.
Three meet-and-greet packages are available for the event, and quantities are limited:
VIP PACKAGE: $100
Package includes:
Lower-level ticket to IceHogs game on Feb. 1
One copy of "The Breakaway"
Limited-edition Blackhawks hat
Special-edition display case
Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito
VIP ticket holders can bring one guest to the autograph session
Additional tickets to the IceHogs game are available for just $10 with this deal
Autograph Session: VIP ticket holders receive early access into the BMO for autographs from 5:30 - 6 p.m.
Ordering Info: VIP packages must be pre-purchased prior to the game on Feb. 1. Packages can be ordered by calling (815) 847-6399, beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
SEASON TICKET HOLDER PACKAGE: $65
*This package is only available for current IceHogs season ticket holders*
Package includes:
One copy of "The Breakaway"
Limited-edition Blackhawks hat
Special-edition display case
Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito
Autograph Session: Season ticket holders will receive access to an exclusive autograph session from 6 - 6:30 p.m.
Ordering Info: Season ticket holders must pre-purchase this $65 package before Feb. 1 to attend the autograph session. Packages can be ordered by calling (815) 847-6399, beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
GENERAL PACKAGE: $65
Package includes:
One copy of "The Breakaway"
Limited-edition Blackhawks hat
Special-edition display case
Autograph from Wirtz and Esposito
Autograph Session: Wirtz and Esposito will be signing autographs for fans who purchase the general package from 6:30 p.m. through the conclusion of first intermission of the IceHogs game on Feb. 1.
Ordering Info: The general package can only be ordered in-person at the IceHogs game on Feb. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wirtz will only be signing copies of his book, while Esposito will autograph the limited-edition Blackhawks hat. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.
For additional information, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.
NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.
The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions
