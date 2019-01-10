Barracuda Roll Past Reign 3-1

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (21-7-1-3) kicked off a five-game home stand on Wednesday at SAP Center with a 3-1 win over the Ontario Reign (10-17-3-2). The victory was San Jose's fourth-straight against the Los Angeles Kings affiliate. San Jose has now outscored Ontario 14-to-5 over the first four games of the eight-game season series.

San Jose had a multitude of scoring chances early on Wednesday and ended up cashing in when Jayden Halbgewachs (8) centered a pass to the slot intended for Antti Suomela and the puck ricocheted off a Reign defender and in past Cal Petersen along the left side at 5:41. The 'Cuda would take that 1-0 lead into the dressing room despite being outshot 11-to-eight in the first period.

In the second, Antoine Bibeau and Petersen stopped all 10 shots they faced including a few grade-A looks on the man advantage and the game remained 1-0 in favor of San Jose through 40 minutes.

The Barracuda would double their lead less than two minutes into the third period when Jon Martin (6) got beyond the Ontario defense, on a broken play just inside the blueline, and snuck a quick shot through Peterson's five-hole as he moved in alone on Ontario's netminder. Ontario's hopes of a comeback gained life when Reign captain Brett Sutter (8) took advantage of a bad turnover deep in Barracuda territory on the PK and snapped a puck over the glove of Bibeau to bring the score to 2-1 at 8:25. The comeback attempt was thwarted by San Jose when Halbgewachs (9) intercepted a pass at his blueline before skating up ice and potting the empty netter to give the Barracuda a 3-1 lead.

Bibeau (8-5-3) earned his second win in a row by making 32 saves on 33 shots, while Petersen (2-6-3) suffered his fourth-straight defeat after allowing a pair of goals on 28 shots.

Wednesday's game marked the beginning of a five-game homestand for the Barracuda, as they ready for a third-straight meeting against the same Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) on Friday, January 11th at 7PM against. The game on Friday will feature $10 tickets and reduced prices on concessions, including $2 beers and $1 hot dogs. You can follow the game live on 1220 KDOW, the Sharks App, or online with AHLTV.

