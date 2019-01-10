Moose Reassign Cederholm and Woods

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reassigned defencemen Jacob Cederholm and Justin Woods to its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Cederholm, 20, has appeared in eight games with the Moose this season. The Helsingborg, Sweden product also has four assists and a plus-nine rating in 17 games with the Icemen. Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Woods, 24, has one assist in six games with the Moose, and seven points (3G, 4A) in 19 games for Jacksonville this season. The Fairbanks, Alaska native completed his NCAA eligibility in 2017-18 after posting 47 points (18G, 29A) and 105 penalty minutes in 133 games with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The Moose face the Laval Rocket at Bell MTS Place for a 7 p.m. matchup this evening. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Jacob Cederholm

Defence

Born Jan. 30, 1998 -- Helsingborg, Sweden

Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R

