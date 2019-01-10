Manning Recalled, Iacopelli Reassigned to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled defenseman Neil Manning from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, and reassigned forward Matheson Iacopelli to Indy.

Manning, 27, has spent the majority of the season with the Fuel, tallying 17 points (2g, 15a) in 30 ECHL games. He leads all Indy defenseman in scoring and assists, and his +11 plus/minus rating is second overall on the team. Manning has also posted two point streaks of four or more games this year, including a season-best streak in which he notched two goals and four assists over a six-game stretch.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native returns to Rockford where he has skated in three AHL games with the IceHogs this season. He made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa and last skated with the team on Jan. 6 vs. the Wild.

Iacopelli, 24, has tallied two goals and two assists in 25 AHL games during his second full season with the IceHogs. He opened the campaign with points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a) and most recently picked up an assist on Rockford's lone goal during a 2-1 loss at Grand Rapids on Dec. 31.

The Woodhaven, Michigan was originally selected by Chicago in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his pro debut with the Hogs during the 2016-17 campaign and has combined for 27 points (14g, 13a) in 83 career AHL games with Rockford, and 10 points (9g, 1a) in 10 career ECHL games with Indy.

