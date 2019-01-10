Detroit Assigns Lashoff to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??The 28-year-old Lashoff has not skated for Detroit this season but has played in 123 career games with the Red Wings since 2012-13, tallying 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 penalty minutes. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and registered his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff has also appeared in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

??A 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner, Lashoff has accounted for seven points (0-7-7), a plus-two rating and 21 PIM in 26 games with the Griffins this season. A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff ranks second in Griffins history in both regular season and postseason games played and is one of three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships. Making his debut with Grand Rapids during the 2008-09 campaign, he has accounted for 91 points (21-70-91), a plus-18 rating and 215 PIM in 426 regular season contests while showing 19 points (5-14-19) and 34 PIM in 73 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

??The Griffins return to Van Andel Arena tomorrow and Saturday to host the Belleville Senators for the first time ever.

