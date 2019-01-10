Senators Beat Cleveland for First Time in Franchise History

The Belleville Senators collected its first ever win over the Cleveland Monsters Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory.

The Sens had goals from Joseph LaBate, Filip Chlapik and Logan Brown while Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves. Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube turned aside nine shots with Nathan Gerbe, Sonny Milano finding the back of the net.

After a scoreless first, the Senators grabbed a 1-0 lead at 7:14 of the second period through LaBate's fourth of the season as he tipped in Julius Bergman's point shot from just inside the blue line. The Monsters found an equalizer at 11:31 as after Bergman blocked a shot out front, Gerbe was able to poke home a loose puck in a scramble in the crease for his ninth of the year.

Belleville restored its lead with 1:13 left in the second as Chlapik fired in a one-timer from essentially one knee from the slot off of Brown's feed for a 2-1 Senators lead after 40 minutes.

Cleveland tied the game just 1:50 into the third period through Milano but the Sens clinched the game-winner with 8:42 left as he skated behind the net before moving out front to beat Berube with a nice backhander for his sixth of the season.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the opening frame but despite having just two shots in the period, the Senators came closest to scoring through Bergman whose shot from the slot was turned aside by the right pad of Berube after Joseph LaBate's fine pass from behind the Monsters net.

Chlapik's goal was the 50th point in the AHL, all of which have come with the Sens. He became the second player in franchise history to tally 50 points with the Senators.

