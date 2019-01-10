Blues Recall Mackenzie MacEachern

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Thursday that the Blues have recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from the San Antonio Rampage.

MacEachern, 24, has appeared in 31 games for the Rampage in his first season in San Antonio, collecting nine goals and 15 points. A third-round draft pick of the Blues in 2012, MacEachern scored two goals against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night for his second two-goal performance in his last four games.

The Troy, Michigan native missed six games in December due to injury. In seven games since returning to the lineup, he has posted five goals, eight points, and a plus-4 rating. MacEachern has already recorded career-highs this season in goals and points.

MacEachern has appeared in 132 career regular-season AHL games with the Rampage and Chicago Wolves, totaling 20 goals and 36 points. In ten post-season games with Chicago in 2017, he recorded two goals and one assist.

Prior to turning pro, MacEachern tallied 33 goals and 68 points in 108 NCAA games at Michigan State University from 2013-16.

