Admirals Lose for First Time in 2019

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals saw their three-game winning streak come to an end as they lost for the first time in 2019 in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

After the Griffins got on the board just 55 seconds into the game, Justin Kirkland tied the score with a quick one-timer from the slot for his fifth goal of the season at the 8:03 mark of the opening stanza. The play started when Jarred Tinordi held the zone at the Griffins blueline and sent the puck towards the goal where it hit Mathieu Olivier. From there Yakov Trenin found the loose puck and tapped it over to Kirkland for the tally.

However, the Griffins were able to regain the lead before the end of the period as Axl Holmstrom potted his ninth goal of the season with just over four minutes to play in the first for a 2-1 advantage.

That would be all the scoring for the game until the Griffins Matt Puempel scored on an empty net from 180 feet away with 61 seconds to go in the game.

Milwaukee failed to score in their two power-play opportunities, but killed off three Grand Rapids man advantages.

Troy Grosenick played well in net for Milwaukee, stopping 29 of 31 shots that he saw, but suffered the loss. Despite the defeat this was the sixth time in his past seven starts that the Brookfield native has allowed two or fewer goals.

