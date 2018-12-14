STARS Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled right wing Denis Gurianov from the Texas Stars.

Gurianov, 21, is currently tied for fourth in the AHL and ranks second on Texas with 28 points (9-19=28) in 23 games so far this season. The forward shares eighth in the AHL and leads Texas with three game-winning goals in 2018-19, while he also paces Texas with 19 assists. Gurianov has also appeared in two NHL games with Dallas this season, recording one goal (1-0=1).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Togliatti, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are on the road for three straight games, returning to H-E-B Center on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. to face the San Antonio Rampage. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.