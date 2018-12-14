Reign Add Strand, Wyszomirski

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned defenseman Austin Strand to Ontario from the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs. Additionally, Ontario has signed defenseman Craig Wyszomirski to a PTO.

The 21-year-old Strand (born Feb. 17, 1997) is a 6-4, 216-pound native of Calgary, AB. Strand made his AHL debut with the Reign on November 25 and picked up an assist in a 7-6 overtime win over Tucson. Strand has also amassed three points (1-2-3), nine penalty minutes and a +1 rating in nine games played in the ECHL with Manchester.

The 26-year-old Wyszomirski (born Sept. 21, 1992) is a 6-4, 230-pound native of Mahwah, NJ. Wyszomirski has skated in 10 AHL games during his professional career to date, with Ontario and Syracuse. He has also appeared in 133 career ECHL games with Manchester, ranking third in franchise history. Wyszomirski has amassed 34 points (8-26-34) in his ECHL career, including seven (2-5-7) from 18 games played this season.

