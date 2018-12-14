San Diego Gulls Recall Moldenhauer
December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
Media Contacts:
Steve Brown or Joe Spurrier, San Diego Gulls, (619) 359-4704, -4740
Dec. 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO GULLS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVE
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Scott Moldenhauer from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Moldenhauer, 24 (5/9/94), has gone scoreless in two games with San Diego, including his AHL debut on Nov. 25 at Stockton. The 6-4, 225-pound defenseman has collected seven assists (0-7=7) with a +9 rating and nine penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with Tulsa this season. At the time of his recall, the Oak Ridge, N.C. native led the Oilers in plus/minus and ranked second among club defensemen in assists.
--gulls--
SanDiegoGulls.com
