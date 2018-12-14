Richard Scores Two as Ads Win in OT

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Anthony Richard scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Admirals took a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars in front of a season high 9,307 fans on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak against the Stars and, coupled with an Iowa shoot-out loss to San Antonio, moved the Admirals back into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Troy Grosenick stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the victory, his ninth of the season.

Richard staked the Admirals to a 1-0 lead just 2:09 into the game on his ninth tally of the season. Richard found a loose puck at the left circle, collected it and then took one stride before firing a wrister over the shoulder of Texas goalie Landon Bow.

Freddy Allard pushed the advantage to two-goals when his shot from the top of the right circle went post-and-in for his second of the season with less than three minutes to play in the second period. Nicholas Baptiste and Connor Brickley assisted on the tally.

However, any ideas that the Admirals had of an easy win were snuffed out when Texas scored twice in 1:52 span late in the third. The first goal came from Joel L'Esperance at the 13:21 mark and then Justin Dowling tied things up with his eighth of the season at 15:13.

The score would stay that way Richard scored his second of the game just 21 seconds into the overtime. Richard took a drop pass from Matt Donovan and then connected on a low-angle shot, squeezing the puck under the arm of Bow.

The Admirals will bus over to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins tomorrow night at 6 pm CT. Their next home game will be on Saturday, December 22 at 3 pm against the Chicago Wolves. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.