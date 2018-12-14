Richard Scores Two as Ads Win in OT
December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Anthony Richard scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Admirals took a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars in front of a season high 9,307 fans on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak against the Stars and, coupled with an Iowa shoot-out loss to San Antonio, moved the Admirals back into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.
Troy Grosenick stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the victory, his ninth of the season.
Richard staked the Admirals to a 1-0 lead just 2:09 into the game on his ninth tally of the season. Richard found a loose puck at the left circle, collected it and then took one stride before firing a wrister over the shoulder of Texas goalie Landon Bow.
Freddy Allard pushed the advantage to two-goals when his shot from the top of the right circle went post-and-in for his second of the season with less than three minutes to play in the second period. Nicholas Baptiste and Connor Brickley assisted on the tally.
However, any ideas that the Admirals had of an easy win were snuffed out when Texas scored twice in 1:52 span late in the third. The first goal came from Joel L'Esperance at the 13:21 mark and then Justin Dowling tied things up with his eighth of the season at 15:13.
The score would stay that way Richard scored his second of the game just 21 seconds into the overtime. Richard took a drop pass from Matt Donovan and then connected on a low-angle shot, squeezing the puck under the arm of Bow.
The Admirals will bus over to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins tomorrow night at 6 pm CT. Their next home game will be on Saturday, December 22 at 3 pm against the Chicago Wolves. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2018
- Johnson Deals as IceHogs Overcome Griffins in Overtime - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Score Late Pair of Goals to Earn Point against Admirals - Texas Stars
- Wedgewood Backstops Amerks to 3-1 Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Rally But Fall in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Richard Scores Two as Ads Win in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rookies Lead the Way Past Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Dal Colle completes first professional hat trick with game-winner in overtime - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Defeat Rocket, 3-2, in Six-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Beaten in Allentown - Belleville Senators
- Dal Colle's Hat-Trick Leads Sound Tigers Past P-Bruins in OT - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Tripped up by Amerks, 3-1, in First Edition of 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Surrender Lead in 5-2 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Rip off Four Unanswered Goals in Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- Reign Add Strand, Wyszomirski - Ontario Reign
- STARS Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Red Wings Recall Hronek, Assign Lashoff - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Set for Back-To-Back Games in Winnipeg - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Recall Moldenhauer - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Assign Rutta to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Yonge Street Mission - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Set for Back-To-Back Games in Winnipeg - Toronto Marlies
- CALGARY FLAMES NEWS Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton, Assign Ryan Lomberg; Heat Recall Nick Schneider - Stockton Heat
- Condors Knit Caps Just Five Bucks Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton; Assign Ryan Lomberg - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Battle a Trio of Division Rivals this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Jets Reassign Sami Niku to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Phantoms, December 14 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.