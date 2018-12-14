Marlies Visit Yonge Street Mission

On Saturday, December 8th the Toronto Marlies hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss game in support of the Yonge Street Mission. After Jeremy Bracco scored the Marlies first goal, fans were invited to toss teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice which were in turn collected and donated to YSM.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Carl Grundstrom, Chris Mueller, and Calle Rosen joined Duke for a visit at YSM to drop off the bears and chat with staff and volunteers about what this special game means to them. "Just to come in here and see exactly what goes on at the Mission and see not only all the teddy bears but the toys and games, and you look around this room and see all of the things people give to the less fortunate, it's unbelievable," said Marlies forward Chris Mueller. "It's a big part of Christmas and I think every kid wants to have not just teddy bears but games and things too so it's fun to be able to help," added defenceman, Calle Rosen.

Angie Draskovic, YSM President and CEO is thrilled with the partnership, adding "It's so important, it means so much to the familes that we serve at this toy market. There's over 1,400 children that are going to be receiving these gifts, and it wouldn't be possible without the donations from the Marlies."

About Yonge Street Mission

For over 121 years, YSM has provided wraparound support and services that make it possible for individuals, families and communities to move forward. As a developmental agency specializing in poverty-related challenges, we work closely with individuals, families, children, youth, and entire communities living with chronic poverty. Our aim is to help them rise out of poverty.

To learn more about YSM visit www.ysm.ca.

