Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton; Assign Ryan Lomberg
December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the Stockton Heat as Flames goaltender Mike Smith is out day-to-day. The Flames have also assigned forward Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.
Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire has played in 18 games with the Stockton heat this season posting a 3.96 GAA and a .861 SV%. He played in 11 games last season for the Flames with a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER
BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round, 75th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft
