Monsters Tripped up by Amerks, 3-1, in First Edition of 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series'
December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena in the first edition of the 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' by a final score of 3-1. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 13-10-3-0 overall this season and with 29 points, currently sit alone in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless first period it was Rochester who struck first, getting an even-strength tally from Alexander Nylander at 2:29 of the middle frame to give the Amerks a 1-0 lead.
In the third period, Rochester increased their lead to 2-0 when Brandon Hickey netted a five-on-five marker at 17:09, before Danny O'Regan potted home an empty-net score at 17:33 to give the home team a 3-0 advantage. The Monsters capped the scoring moments later by netting their first goal of the night at 18:49 courtesy of a power-play goal from Adam Clendening on feeds from Nathan Gerbe and Sonny Milano, securing a 3-1 home win for the Amerks.
Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced to drop to 9-8-2 on the season, while Rochester backstop Scott Wedgewood stopped 42 of the 43 pucks he faced to improve to 8-4-1 on the year.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home rematch versus the Amerks with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube faces the Rochester Americans
