Stars Score Late Pair of Goals to Earn Point against Admirals

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, used a late push tonight to score a pair of goals in the final eight minutes against the Milwaukee Admirals and force overtime. The Stars garnered the spare point at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena but could not complete the victory, falling 3-2 in the extra session. The Stars have now earned points in seven of the last eight games and are 3-0-2-0 against Milwaukee this season.

With the Admirals leading 2-0, the Stars needed to press to tie the contest. Through the third period, Texas pushed for their first goal and earned multiple power play chances. After hitting the post twice, the Stars connected for a goal with a 4-on-3 advantage. Joel L'Esperance was fed a one-timer in the left circle by Ben Gleason and Roope Hintz which was rocketed past goaltender Troy Grosenick at 13:21 of the third period.

Texas maintained the momentum with the lead cut in half. Continuing to push the pace, Texas would tie the contest less than two minutes later. Justin Dowling notched his eighth goal of the season on a pass from Travis Morin and Shane Hanna in transition, tucking his chance under the cross bar from the slot.

Milwaukee pushed back in the final few minutes and forced Landon Bow to make a sprawling save just before the final minute of regulation. The netminder finished the game with 19 saves. At the opposite end, Grosenick stopped 22 shots to earn the win.

Anthony Richard scored both the opening goal and the game winning goal in overtime to give Milwaukee the win. In overtime he tucked a shot on the short side of the net from the left circle just 21 seconds into the period. His opening goal in the contest also came from the left circle but caught the cross bar before finding the net.

After a back and forth second period, the Admirals connected in the final three minutes. Frederic Allard launched the shot from the top of the right circle after Nicholas Baptiste dropped the pass in transition. The puck rang off the left post and into the net to extend Milwaukee's lead to 2-0.

Texas' overtime defeat is the second against Milwaukee this season and the only two overtime games the Stars have dropped this year. The Stars now travel to Rockford, Illinois and face the IceHogs at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow night. The Stars have split the first two meetings with Rockford this season, with each home team earning a victory.

