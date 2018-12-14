Sound Tigers Battle a Trio of Division Rivals this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (14-8-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, battle a trio of division rivals in a weekend tripleheader, beginning tonight with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins (11-11-4-0) at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Sound Tigers return home for Holiday Gift Weekend this Saturday and Sunday with matchups against the Springfield Thunderbirds (13-7-3-2) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-10-3-1), respectively. Bridgeport currently ranks second in the Atlantic Division with 32 points in 26 games.

LAST TIME OUT

The Sound Tigers continued a stretch of 17 straight games against division foes last Saturday and suffered a 3-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the road. Otto Koivula stayed hot and scored for the third straight game, but it was Bridgeport's only tally and extended the club's winless in regulation streak on the road to a season-high four games (1-3-0-0). Jeremy Smith (7-5-1) made 29 saves in his third straight start and now ranks 19th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.82 goals-against-average.

HOLIDAY GIFT WEEKEND

TIGERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the sixth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bruins this season, and the third of six matchups in Rhode Island. Bridgeport is 2-2-1-0 against Providence thus far, but the Bruins have earned at least one point in all five meetings (3-0-2-0) and have won both tilts at Dunkin' Donuts Center in regulation. The Sound Tigers haven't won in Providence since Jan. 12, 2018 (3-2 victory) - six visits ago.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Kevin Dean's club has dropped three straight games and drifted back to sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, Providence capped a four-game road trip and suffered a 5-2 loss against the Utica Comets on Wednesday, in which Zach Senyshyn scored his team-best 10th goal of the season and Jordan Szwarz added his seventh of the year. Zane McIntyre took the loss with 21 saves. The Bruins open a two-game homestand tonight, where the team is 6-3-1-0 through 10 games.

TIGERS VS. T-BIRDS

Saturday's game marks the sixth of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and T-Birds this season, and the third of five tilts at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport is 3-2-0-0 against Springfield and has won both games at home, including a 4-3 victory in the Park City on Nov. 25, highlighted by Steve Bernier's first professional hat trick. Sebastian Aho came up big that afternoon with three points (one goal, two assists).

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds have points in three straight games (1-0-1-1) and have advanced to third place in the Atlantic Division. Geordie Kinnear's club is coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, in which Blaine Byron scored the only goal in regulation, but the Penguins scored on all three of their shootout attempts. Leading scorer Jayce Hawryluk was held quiet, but he continues to pace the team in points (28) and assists (21). Hawryluk also enters the weekend tied for fourth in the AHL's scoring race and is tied for the league lead in helpers. Meanwhile, Henrik Borgstrom, the 23rd overall pick in 2016, is third among all rookie scorers (22 points) and leads all first-year players in assists (17).

TIGERS VS. PENGUINS

Sunday's matinee features the third of eight games between the Sound Tigers and Penguins this season, and the second of four at Webster Bank Arena. The series is knotted at 1-1-0-0, with Bridgeport winning the initial contest at home, 8-5, on Nov. 4. Wilkes-Barre responded with a 3-1 win at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza last Saturday, in which Ethan Prow scored the game-winner early in the third period.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

Aside from Charlotte, the fifth-place Penguins enter the weekend as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference with four straight wins, including Wednesday's shootout victory at Springfield. Clark Donatelli's will look to push its win streak to five in a row when it hosts Lehigh Valley on Saturday, prior to visiting Bridgeport on Sunday. The Penguins are led by third-year forward Teddy Blueger with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 27 games, while Sam Lafferty is second with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists). Lafferty is also tied for 13th among AHL rookies in scoring.

START ME UP

The Sound Tigers struck first in both games last week and have now posted the initial goal in three straight contests. In fact, Bridgeport has scored first 26 times this season (tied for seventh-most in the AHL) and continues to be one of the league's strongest teams early in games. The club's 30 first-period goals are tied for sixth in the AHL and the Sound Tigers are currently 11-2-0-1 when scoring first. Michael Dal Colle leads the club with five goals in first periods, while five of Otto Koivula's seven goals have come in the first 20.

LIKELY TO FINNISH

New York Islanders prospect Otto Koivula has seven goals and 13 points in his last 15 games, including two more goals last week. The Nokia, Finland native has played left wing, right wing, and most recently, center, during his first season in North America and trails only Steve Bernier and Michael Dal Colle in goals (Bridgeport is 5-1-0-0 when he scores in a game). Koivula, the Sound Tigers' youngest player at 20-years-old, also leads the team with a plus-6 rating.

GIBSON BACK IN BRIDGEPORT

Christopher Gibson was returned by the Islanders on Sunday after making his NHL season debut in relief Dec. 6. Gibson made six saves on seven shots in 20 minutes of work against the Pittsburgh Penguins and took a no decision. In the AHL, Gibson is 4-0-3 in his last seven starts with a 1.94 goals-against-average and .933 save percentage over his last four games. The 2018 AHL All-Star ranks fourth in both wins (51) and games played (100) on Bridgeport's all-time goaltending lists. He is expected to start tonight's game.

QUICK HITS

Steve Bernier is tied for the league-lead with seven power-play goals... Sebastian Aho (two goals, 15 assists) and Devon Toews (five goals, 12 assists) are tied for 11th among league defensemen with 17 points... The Sound Tigers are 13 for their last 13 on the penalty kill... Josh Ho-Sang, Bridgeport's leading scorer with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists), was recalled by the Islanders on Sunday... The Sound Tigers are tied for the league lead with 16 games being decided by just one tally.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (14-12-4): Next vs. Detroit, Saturday (7 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (11-11-3-0): Next vs. Manchester, Tonight (7:05 p.m. ET)

