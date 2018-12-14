Dal Colle's Hat-Trick Leads Sound Tigers Past P-Bruins in OT

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in overtime Friday night 4-3 in the first game of their two-game homestand. The P-Bruins got goals from Anton Blidh, Peter Cehlarik and Ryan Fitzgerald while Dan Vladar made his 11th start of the season in net.

The game started off with a good pace, as through the first 10 minutes the refs did not have to blow their whistle once. Bridgeport finally cracked the scoreboard with 8:10 to play in the opening period, as Tanner Fritz potted his fourth goal of the season. From the point, Mitchell Vande Sompel fired a low shot that Vladar stopped with his pad. However, the rebound went right to Fritz in the left slot with room to shoot. He hit the open net to record the tally and the Sound Tigers took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Providence needed just 56 seconds to tie the game in the second, taking advantage of an opportunity in transition. Skating up the right boards, Joel Messner sent a centering pass into traffic that was deflected by a Bridgeport defender. The loose puck found Blidh at the left hash and he buried his fourth goal of the season to knot the score 1-1. The Sound Tigers re-took the lead midway through the period on the strength of a 5-on-3 power play. Devon Toews blasted a shot from the point and Vladar made the initial save. Michael Dal Colle jumped on the rebound in the right slot and scored his tenth goal of the season to give Bridgeport a 2-1 lead after two.

Cehlarik tied things up again 2-2 on the power play 6:17 into the final period. After getting a feed from Kyle Cumiskey, Anders Bjork set up shop at the bottom of the left circle. He sent a cross-ice pass to Cehlarik, and from the far right hash he beat Christopher Gibson with a one-timer for his fourth goal of the season. The Sound Tigers took the lead again with 4:28 remaining, as Dal Colle tipped in Toews' shot for his second goal of the game. The P-Bruins pulled Vladar for an extra attacker, and with just eight seconds left Providence tied the score yet again. Cumiskey fired a slap-shot from the point into traffic, and Fitzgerald deflected it by Gibson for his eighth tally of the season and send things to overtime 3-3. Dal Colle wasted little time in the extra frame netting a hat-trick, scoring 2:02 into the period. Chris Bourque and Dal Colle started a 2-on-1 up ice, and he beat Vladar for the third time in the game to give Bridgeport a 4-3 win.

Vladar stopped 13 of 17 shots while Gibson stopped 24 of 27 shots. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their brief two-game homestand tomorrow night when they welcome the Hershey Bears to town at 7:05pm for the first time this season.

