Comets Rip off Four Unanswered Goals in Win over Devils

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - After going down 2-1 halfway through the second period, the Comets rallied and scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Binghamton Devils by a score of 5-2 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Zack MacEwen, Cam Darcy, Guillaume Brisebois, Brendan Gaunce, and Lukas Jasek all scored for the Comets. Thatcher Demko made 27 saves in the win.

MacEwen put the Comets up 1-0 four minutes into the game, stuffing a shot past Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from in tight. Brendan Gaunce and Jesse Graham tallied the assists. The Comets held the Devils to just three shots in the opening frame as they took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Eric Gryba tied the game with a shorthanded goal off of a faceoff early in the second period. Eric Tangradi put Binghamton on top halfway through the second period with a power play goal. Darcy deked his way around Blackwood after taking a centering feed from Lukas Jasek to tie things up at two with 21 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Evan McEneny also picked up an assist on the goal.

Brisebois put Utica back on top at the 3:55 mark of the third period, beating Blackwood with a wrist shot from the slot. Boucher had the lone assist. Gaunce doubled the lead with a shorthanded goal with eight minutes to play in the third. Carter Bancks collected the assist. Jasek sealed the game with an empty netter at the 16:13 mark of the third.

Up next, the Comets hit the road to face the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Bojangles Coliseum is at 1 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

