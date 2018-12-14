Johnson Deals as IceHogs Overcome Griffins in Overtime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Luke Johnson potted a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and Collin Delia made a handful of highlight-reel saves to send the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

Johnson, working on the power play in overtime, took a pass from Darren Raddysh and patiently skated from the left circle to the middle of the ice. The forward then wristed home the decisive tally top shelf against Patrik Rybar to give the IceHogs the victory and extend the team's road point streak to four straight games.

Johnson also netted the opening marker in the game, redirecting a feed from Jordan Schroeder to put the IceHogs ahead 1-0 after just over three minutes of action. With his pair of goals, Johnson has now recorded four markers in just eight contests with the IceHogs this season.

Jacob Nilsson capped a two-goal opening period for Rockford with a blast off a no-look feed from Victor Ejdsell on the man-advantage. Ejdsell skated across Rybar before quickly dishing the puck to Nilsson, who converted to double the IceHogs' advantage heading into the second period.

Although the Griffins would rally to tie the game with a pair of tallies in the second period, Delia stood tall to turn away 26 of 28 shots in the winning effort. He fended off a 14-shot barrage in the opening frame and allowed two goals on 10 shots in the second period before shutting the door the rest of the way. The netminder has now made the third-most saves in the AHL this season (491) and leads all qualified goaltenders with a .932 save percentage.

The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday with wins in three of their last four contests.

NEXT HOME GAME: Dec. 15 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host the Texas Stars on Saturday night at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a free IceHogs tobbagen hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

