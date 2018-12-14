Blackhawks Assign Rutta to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned defenseman Jan Rutta to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Rutta, 28, has spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Blackhawks, logging two goals and four assists in 23 games. The defenseman posted his lone multi-point effort of the season with two assists on Oct. 21 vs. Tampa Bay and notched points in back-to-back games on Nov. 3 at Calgary and Nov. 8 vs. Carolina.

The Pisek, Czech Republic native originally made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season and posted 20 points (6g, 14a) and 24 penalty minutes in 57 contests. He ranked second among Chicago defenseman in goals, third in total scoring and fourth in average ice time with 19:15 per game. Rutta opened the campaign with a career-high three-game point streak (2g, 2a) from Oct. 5-9 and later registered his first career three-point game with a marker and two helpers vs. New Jersey on Nov. 12.

Prior to playing in North America, Rutta registered career highs in assists (24) and points (32) in 46 games during the 2016-17 campaign with the Czech Extraliga's Pirati Chomutov. Overall, Rutta combined for 60 points (20g, 40a) in 144 career games with Pirati Chomutov.

The blueliner also represented his country at the 2017 World Championship, where he potted one goal in eight games.

