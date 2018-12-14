Marlies Set for Back-To-Back Games in Winnipeg

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night, the Marlies (10-10-3-2) return to action tonight for a cross-conference match-up against the Manitoba Moose (11-12-2-0). After six straight games at home, the Marlies will be tested on the road when they face-off against the Moose in back-to-back games in Winnipeg Friday and Saturday.

This marks the first meeting between these two teams this season, and they are pretty evenly matched heading into tonight's contest. The Marlies sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points, while the Moose sit 11th in the Western Conference with 24 points. Although the Marlies and Moose split their four-game series with two wins apiece last season, the Marlies have traditionally been the stronger team, posting a 16-3-1-0 record against the Moose over the past five years.

With six goals in their last four games, the Marlies will look to leading scorer Chris Mueller (11 G, 13 A) to ignite some offense as they aim to get back in the win column. With four points in his last three games, Jeremy Bracco will also be a player to watch in tonight's contest.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV or on the AHL Facebook Page as it's the free Facebook Game of the Week.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

10-10-3-2 Overall Record 11-12-2-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Loss 2

91 Goals For 62

104 Goals Against 80

19.7% Power Play Percentage 14%

76% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.6%

T. Moore (12) Leading Goal Scorer L. Shaw (11)

C. Mueller (24) Leading Points Scorer L. Shaw (19)

E. McAdam (5) Wins Leader E. Comrie (8)

