Red Wings Recall Hronek, Assign Lashoff

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled defenseman Filip Hronek from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Griffins.

???Hronek, 21, paces all Griffins defensemen in points (18), goals (5), assists (13) and penalty minutes (28) in 20 games this season while adding a plus-six rating. He leads all league defensemen with 13 points (4-9-13) since Nov. 23. The 6-foot, 178-pound blueliner has recorded at least a point in nine of the last 10 outings, including an eight-game assist streak from Nov. 23-Dec. 7 that equaled a franchise record.

??Detroit's third choice, 53rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hronek became the 171st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Oct. 4 vs. Columbus. He notched his first NHL point on an assist on Oct. 11 vs. Toronto and his first goal on Oct. 13 at Boston. In total, Hronek has tallied three points (1-2-3) and 18 PIM while averaging 19:11 of ice time in six appearances with Detroit this season.

??In his first full year as a pro with Grand Rapids in 2017-18, Hronek tied the franchise's single-season scoring record for rookie defensemen with 39 points (11-28-39) in 67 games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Hronek made his North American pro debut with the Griffins at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, picking up two points (1-1-2) in 10 regular season games and helping Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup after skating in two postseason contests.

??Lashoff, 28, has not skated for Detroit this season but has appeared in 123 career games with the Red Wings since 2012-13, accounting for 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and registered his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff has also skated in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

??The 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner has three points (0-3-3), a plus-two rating and 19 PIM in 17 games with the Griffins this season. He shows 87 points (21-66-87), a plus-18 rating and 213 PIM in 417 regular season contests with Grand Rapids and accounts for 19 points (5-14-19) and 34 PIM in the playoffs. Debuting with the team during the 2008-09 campaign, Lashoff ranks second in Griffins history in both regular season and postseason games played and is one of three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships.

??Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7:30.

??The Griffins face three games in three days this weekend and begin the stretch at home tonight at 7 against the Rockford IceHogs.

