Condors Knit Caps Just Five Bucks Tonight

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Purchase up to two Condors Knit Caps (per game ticket) for just $5 each presented by The Bull 97.3 FM and SC Architect.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Tri Tip

Beans

Salad

Roasted Potatoes

Asparagus

Cookies

TAP ROOM

Fried Chicken

Biscuits

Coleslaw

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None as the team travels to Stockton post-game

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors play host to the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season. It is game three of the 10-game season series with the Gulls taking the opening two on home ice. Four of the Condors next nine games are against San Diego.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a home-and-home series with San Jose and was shutout for the first time this season on Sunday, 4-0. In Saturday's defeat, LW Joe Gambardella pulled into a tie for the team lead with his ninth goal of the season.

San Diego was swept in Colorado last weekend by scores of 2-0 and 4-3. C Sam Carrick had a goal and assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss.

JONES RECEIVES FIRST NHL RECALL

D Caleb Jones received his first NHL recall to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The second-year pro leads all Condors d-men with 12 points (2g-10a) in 21 games. Last season, he led all Condors blueliners in assists with 15.

MARODY RETURNS FROM EDMONTON

C Cooper Marody returned to the Condors yesterday. The rookie has 14 points (3g-11a) in 11 games this season. Prior to being recalled, Marody had a goal and three assists in his last two games.

WELLS RECALLED FROM WICHITA

G Dylan Wells was recalled from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) on Wednesday. He was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week earlier in the week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .959 save percentage for the Thunder.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors lead the AHL in shots for per game at 35.33... Bakersfield's special teams is in the Top 10 in both home power play (7th - 24.1%) and home penalty kill (8th - 86.0%)... RW Cameron Hebig is t-2nd among rookies with five power-play goals... LW Joe Gambardella has nine points (5g-4a) in his last nine games...RW Patrick Russell has seven points (2g-5a) in his last six games.

GULLS NOTES

San Diego acquired C Adam Cracknell from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for D Steven Olesky. Cracknell had 10 points (3g-7a) in 14 games with the Marlies... G Jeff Glass was also acquired from Toronto in exchange for future considerations. He was 3-4-1 with a 4.31 GAA and a .849 save percantage with Toronto... RW Troy Terry is t-4th among rookies in scoring with 20 points (8g-12a) in 18 games.

TRANSACTIONS

12/12 - C Cooper Marody assigned to Bakersfield

12/12 - D Jared Wilson recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

12/12 - G Dylan Wells recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

12/12 - D Caleb Jones recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.