Devils Surrender Lead in 5-2 Loss at Utica

December 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





UTICA - The Utica Comets scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Binghamton Devils, 5-2, Friday night in front of 3,917 fans at Adirondack Bank Center.

Zack MacEwen put the Comets up 1-0 as he cut to the net and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood just 3:49 into the game. The goal was MacEwen's 13th of the year with assists from Brendan Gaunce and Jesse Graham. Utica took the one-goal lead into the first intermission, along with a 6-3 shot advantage.

Binghamton scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Eric Gryba evened the score with a shorthanded goal just 2:32 into the second. On an offensive zone faceoff, Gryba blasted a shot from the point by goaltender Thatcher Demko to tie the game, 1-1. The goal was Gryba's first of the year with the lone assist to Blake Speers.

Eric Tangradi put the Devils up by a goal on the power play at 10:26 of the second frame. On a rebound, Tangradi fired the puck over the left leg pad of Demko for his fourth of the year from Colton White and Blake Pietila to give the Devils a 2-1 advantage.

With under a minute remaining in the second, Cam Darcy tied the game for Utica. Darcy took a pass from Lukas Jasek all alone in front of the net and beat Blackwood by his left leg pad with 0:41 to go. Darcy collected his fifth of the year from Jasek and Evan McEneny and the game was tied heading to the third period.

The Comets took their lead back in the third period as Guillaume Brisebois' shot from the left wing circle beat Blackwood at 3:55. The goal was Brisebois' second of the year with the assist to Reid Boucher on the pass from below the goal line.

With the Devils on the power play, Brendan Gaunce scored shorthanded to give the Comets a two-goal lead. Gaunce deflected in the Carter Bancks pass from the right side for the 4-2 lead at 12:22 of the third.

Lukas Jasek added an empty-net goal for the 5-2 win.

