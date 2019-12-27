Stars Come back to Defeat Rampage 3-2 in Shootout

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a 3-2 victory in comeback fashion against the San Antonio Rampage in the shootout on Friday night at AT&T Center. Jason Robertson scored the only goal in the shootout while the Stars recorded 39 shots on net in an offensive fury on the road.

Texas' return to the Lone Star State was spoiled by a pair of first period goals from the Rampage. San Antonio's Nathan Walker found the back of the net early, just 1:42 into the contest firing a shot from the right circle. They would then go on to capitalize on their first power play opportunity. Klim Kostin sent a wrist shot from the left circle that slipped five-hole on Jake Oettinger to extend the lead to two. Texas outshot the Rampage 13-5 in the frame, controlling a large portion of the period, but Ville Husso held out numerous high-quality opportunities to take the lead into the break.

The relentless offensive zone pressure from Texas picked up right where it left off at the start of the second period. The Stars cracked Husso's code on the power play about seven minutes into the period off of the stick of Anthony Louis. Emil Djuse skated back towards the defensive zone and sent a long length pass up the ice that sprung Louis up the left side. Louis went on to tuck a shot short side by Husso to cut the deficit to one. Once again, the Stars dominated the shot count ending the period, doubling up the Rampage in shots 23-10 by the end of the period.

Texas would find the equalizer just under five minutes into the final period of play. Gavin Bayreuther fired a rocket towards the net from the blue line for the opportunity. Joel Kiviranta was just outside the crease and tipped it up and over Husso to give Texas the equalizer. The teams traded late power play chances with each penalty kill coming up successful and eventually forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Robertson hit the cross bar on a chance in front of the net and San Antonio also hit iron moments later in an action-packed overtime that yielded no result. In the shootout Robertson would score in the first round while Oettinger proved the hero in the game. The rookie netminder earned his first career shootout win by stopping all three attempts on net, including a split save in which he kept the puck out with his left leg fully extended.

Texas would end the night converting on one of three chances on the man advantage, while San Antonio converted on one of their four opportunities. Oettinger stopped 21 of 23 shots on goal in the winning effort while his counterpart Husso stopped 37 of 39 in the loss.

The Stars face the Rampage again tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the final game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in 2019.

